Did Rashami Desai Take A Sly Dig At Ex-Flame Arhaan Khan? Actress Says 'I Am Not a Bechari Naari'

Rashami Desai (Inset) Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai has been in the middle of one storm or another, ever since she entered Bigg Boss 13 back in September. Her stay in the show was kind of short-lived, but she returned to the game, with boyfriend Arhaan Khan. However, her happiness was crushed to pieces when an eliminated Arhaan came back to the show and proposed marriage to her. Host Salman Khan, who thinks of Rashami Desai as family, exposed Arhaan Khan and revealed to the lady that he was married and has a child, a fact that Arhaan hid from Rashami. Since then, the duo's relationship hit a low and it eventually ended after Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-entered the house and revealed a lot of things about Arhaan to Rashami. This led to Rashami breaking up with Arhaan on national television. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

Rashami and Arhaan were also recently in the news for the leaking of the former's bank transactions, where Arhaan was seen to have transferred huge amounts of money from Rashami's bank accounts to his. Both of them spilt dirt about each other to a leading news daily and it was evident that their break-up was not an amicable one. Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Arhaan Khan - Rashami Desai Controversy: 'He Is Harassing Her Mentally'.

And now, in an Instagram chat with her fans, Desai went on to speak her peace about her past relationship, addressed rumours and reports regarding herself and proclaimed once and for all that she wanted to move on from the bad phase of life that she was it.

"I have a lot to share, sharting from where I should start. I have worked very hard and have always kept work as my priority, because of which you guys have known me. You all saw a show in the past few months (Bigg Boss 13) because of which my fans have gotten to know me more personally. I have seen a rough life where many times, I felt like it was the end of the road for me. But because of good people around me, I always overcame my bad times," began Rashami. Arhaan Khan Accuses Ex-Lover Rashami Desai of Making Her Bank Transactions Public; Actress Says ‘He Owes Me More Money’ (Read Details).

She went on, "These past few days, few instances happened with me - my bank statements were released, which shocked me. There is a lot of stuff to say if I were, to begin with. There are many articles that have been coming out in the name of sources. I did things but I never went out to show off my efforts in the relationship. I have never had to tell anyone that I am an actress and explain my life choices to anyone. I belong from a decent family and I know my identity. "

Addressing her messy relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami opened up and revealed, "Coming to my love life, I was in a relationship and we even stayed together for months and we have shared our personal lives with each other. I did not know anything related to his past, but I trusted him. And I did not know I will pay such a huge price for loving him where I will have to provide proof of my feelings. Yes, when I stepped out, I got to know a different reality and I just want to say that today I am safe and secured. I have a house and have a family to fall back on. My family and I are together now after we sorted out our differences. I don't need to advertise what I have done for my family or my lover." Bigg Boss 13: From Arhaan Khan's Pardafaash to Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' Comment, 5 Controversies that Rashami Desai Tackled on the Reality Show.

"Yes, we also did a show together and even during its course, when things did not work out, I never said anything, nor did I say anything after stepping out of the show. Why would I speak now? I have better things to do like my on-going shows and also making some changes to my production house, all of which I am focusing my energies onto. Honestly speaking, I don't want to give any of my time and energy to argue about petty things. If I had to, I would have said a lot of damning things inside the Bigg Boss house itself," said Desai and we agree.

She also added, "People have been taking advantage of me for a long time. I stepped out of the house, I was taken aback with everything that I got to know. I accepted my fault, but I am not going to everyone crying foul. I don't have to justify or explain myself to my loved ones because they know me. I am not a bechari naari. I never imagined that I will have to face such things after loving someone, but I have and I accept my fault and am now moving on." Rashami Desai Wants Some Answers from Ex Arhaan Khan, Says, 'Will Meet Him'.

"I have been getting used, my name is getting used because of all that I have earned. Maine aapse pyaar kiya and jab maine jaana aapke baare mein, maine apne aap ko kinara kar diya. Now I never went out to say things I did in the relationship. When you share your house, your lifestyle with someone, it's a huge step. Right from sharing your personal staff to buying clothes for someone you love, it's a big deal. But after that, when you fall on your face, get up and pull your life together, that too is the biggest step. I am a self-made girl and have helped a lot of people. But they are so shameless that they do not want to accept it and I don't owe any kind of explanation to such people," the actress said.

Adding that she is ready to put her past behind now, Rashami concluded, "I have so many people in life, who love me like. My fans are there, Devoleena is there, my family, all these people love me the way I am and know everything about me. Yes, I was hurt when I got to know, I was hurt and broken, but after the kind of reports that are coming out, I am glad I am out of it. I have no interest in talking about my past, after what I got in return, was very bad. I kept my dignity and did not talk about my past and will continue to maintain silence on it. And I expect and hope that whatever personal pictures and videos we have of our time together, remain personal and are not utilized in an attempt of garnering publicity. And if such a thing happens, then I will just say that no one can stoop lower than that. I really want to move on in life." Well, well said Rashami Desai.