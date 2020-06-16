Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets)

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 16, 2020 02:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets)
Akshay Kumar and Renuka Shahane (Photo credit: Instagram/Facebook)

Renuka Shahane took to Twitter today to talk about an angel who helped her friend with money to treat her mother. The angel is Akshay Kumar. She wrote, "An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return." She further narrated how the angel read her Twitter and Facebook posts, called her husband Ashutosh Rana for details and enquired about the amount needed. Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Interested In Doing Bollywood Films When He Was Shooting For Circus', Reveals His Co-Star Renuka Shahane (Deets Inside)

In her last two tweets, Renuka profusely thanked Akshay for help. She also requested people not to donate any further as the demand has been met. Check out her tweets:
Tweet #1

Tweet #2

Tweet #3

Tweet #4

Tweet #5

Tweet #6

Tweet #7

In these times, when Sushant Singh Rajput's death exposed the apathy of the industry towards its kind, Akshay's help really comes as a ray of hope.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar charity Akshay Kumar Social Work PMC Bank Renuka Shahane
You might also like
Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in This Funny Twitter Thread Will Leave You in Splits; Netizens Laugh at the Striking Similarity (See Pictures)
Viral

Akshay Kumar As Michael Scott in This Funny Twitter Thread Will Leave You in Splits; Netizens Laugh at the Striking Similarity (See Pictures)
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah - All Films Rumoured to Release Straight on OTT Platforms and What's Their Real Status
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah - All Films Rumoured to Release Straight on OTT Platforms and What's Their Real Status
Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?
Hollywood

Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?
Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl To Re-Release In UAE! (Read Details)
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl To Re-Release In UAE! (Read Details)
Bear Grylls Birthday: From Getting Peed On By Mel B To Making Rajinikanth Change a Flat Tyre, His 5 Best Moments With Celebs
Hollywood

Bear Grylls Birthday: From Getting Peed On By Mel B To Making Rajinikanth Change a Flat Tyre, His 5 Best Moments With Celebs
Karan Johar Is Definitely Missing The Good Ol' Days, These Throwback Pics With Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar Are Proof!
Bollywood

Karan Johar Is Definitely Missing The Good Ol' Days, These Throwback Pics With Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar Are Proof!
Dhakk Dhakk Dharti: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Others Unite for a Musical Plea to Make Mother Nature Greener on World Environment Day 2020 (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Dhakk Dhakk Dharti: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Others Unite for a Musical Plea to Make Mother Nature Greener on World Environment Day 2020 (Watch Video)
Kylie Jenner Secures the Number One Position in Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrity List of 2020 Despite her Billionaire Controversy
Hollywood

Kylie Jenner Secures the Number One Position in Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrity List of 2020 Despite her Billionaire Controversy
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement