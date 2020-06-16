Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets)

Renuka Shahane took to Twitter today to talk about an angel who helped her friend with money to treat her mother. The angel is Akshay Kumar. She wrote, "An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return." She further narrated how the angel read her Twitter and Facebook posts, called her husband Ashutosh Rana for details and enquired about the amount needed. Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Interested In Doing Bollywood Films When He Was Shooting For Circus', Reveals His Co-Star Renuka Shahane (Deets Inside)

In her last two tweets, Renuka profusely thanked Akshay for help. She also requested people not to donate any further as the demand has been met. Check out her tweets:

Tweet #1

What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further. 1/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #2

An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. 2/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #3

He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. 3/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #4

I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस" ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it"). 4/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #5

At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. 5/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #6

My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. 6/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Tweet #7

Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 7/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

In these times, when Sushant Singh Rajput's death exposed the apathy of the industry towards its kind, Akshay's help really comes as a ray of hope.

