Actress Ridhi Dogra, who has worked in television, web series, films, and music videos has talked about her perspective on actors being categorised based on their medium. Ridhi said: "As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can't really put a rim around it." Saas Bahu aur Flamingo: Radhika Madan Got Injured While Dangling Between Two Poles for an Action Scene, Actress Reveals Deets!

"As an actor, I don't belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there's nothing wrong with being called a TV actor or an OTT actor, I think that is very restricting to our ability. The intelligence of the person defines them and not their medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the parts of those who make one," she added further. Actress Shalini Announces Separation From Husband With ‘Divorce Photoshoot’; Mullum Malarum Star Explains Reason Behind the Photo Session.

On the work front, Ridhi will be seen in the upcoming film Jawan, and Tiger 3 along with the highly anticipated web series Asur 2 and an untitled romantic web show with Barun Sobti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).