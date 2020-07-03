Veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan left for heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. The Mother of Dance was 71 and passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The three-time national award winner has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career spanning over four decades in Bollywood. As soon as this tragic news was all over the web, Bollywood, as well as TV celebs, mourned the loss of the legendary dancer. Television stars like Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and others shared posts and remembered the charismatic soul. RIP Saroj Khan: From Being a Background Dancer to Bollywood's Ace Choreographer; Taking a Look at Masterji's Journey

Saroj Khan made her Bollywood debut at the age of three as a child artist in the film Nazarana. She also worked as a background dancer in the late 50s. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and then in 1974 she became an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam. Here, check out some TV stars reactions on the tragic news below. Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Beautiful and Rare On-Set Moments of the Dance Maestro With Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and Others (View Pics)

Rashami Desai 

Shweta Tiwari

 

💔#RIPAmma 🙏🏼

Arjun Bijlani

Sunil Grover

Sayantani Ghosh

 

Was a dream come true n honor to have met u ,to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent , all the love you gave me ,forever .. still remember u liked one of my dance performances so much that u asked my maa "Kya khake janam diya tha "?? 😊...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance ,to dance from the soul ....,inspired us with your life's journey . witnessing u dance and express was beautiful ..those 100 rupee notes signed by you as a blessing are precious ,shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji ... #rip #ripsarojkhan .. ur a legend .. @sarojkhanofficial ....The world of dance won't the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts ♥️😇🌿..... #sarojkhan #masterji ♥️🙏🏼

Mouni Roy 

Saroj Khan has worked with the who's who of Bollywood. From Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and more, her work spoke volumes and there can be no other Mother of Choregraphy like her. Reportedly, her last rites were performed at around 7 am in Mumbai whereas the prayer meet is supposedly going to take place after three days. May her soul rest in peace.

