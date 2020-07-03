Veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan left for heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. The Mother of Dance was 71 and passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The three-time national award winner has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career spanning over four decades in Bollywood. As soon as this tragic news was all over the web, Bollywood, as well as TV celebs, mourned the loss of the legendary dancer. Television stars like Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and others shared posts and remembered the charismatic soul. RIP Saroj Khan: From Being a Background Dancer to Bollywood's Ace Choreographer; Taking a Look at Masterji's Journey.

Saroj Khan made her Bollywood debut at the age of three as a child artist in the film Nazarana. She also worked as a background dancer in the late 50s. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and then in 1974 she became an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam. Here, check out some TV stars reactions on the tragic news below. Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Beautiful and Rare On-Set Moments of the Dance Maestro With Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and Others (View Pics).

Rashami Desai

She was the “Mother of choreography in india" Our Guru ji! ❤️ Sad sad May her soul rest in peace #SarojKhan #OmShanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/raZIyvFG81 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 3, 2020

Shweta Tiwari

View this post on Instagram 💔#RIPAmma 🙏🏼 A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jul 2, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

Arjun Bijlani

Sunil Grover

Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 3, 2020

Sayantani Ghosh

Mouni Roy

Lucky were the ones who got to learn adayaki ; a few steps from you, a beautiful teacher, creator, human, You ll live in our hearts forever.. You’ll be missed forever.. Rest in peace master ji🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/05ERXx2u9O — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan has worked with the who's who of Bollywood. From Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and more, her work spoke volumes and there can be no other Mother of Choregraphy like her. Reportedly, her last rites were performed at around 7 am in Mumbai whereas the prayer meet is supposedly going to take place after three days. May her soul rest in peace.

