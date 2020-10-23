Since the last two weeks, Roadies Revolution 17 has seen a tough competition between Team Underdogs and Team Favourites. Both the teams have settled their scores against each other by winning one task each. The journey now reaches Garli – a beautiful village in Himachal with Colonial, Portuguese, Mughal, Rajasthani and Kangri influenced architecture. Roadies Revolution: Varun Sood Is Excited to Become the Youngest Gang Leader on MTV Show As He Replaces Raftaar.

The contestants and leaders were in awe of the sight! They were welcomed by Era and her husband at Garli who have been empowering local women by teaching them handloom and other fabric designs so that they can earn their daily bread and be independent. Later in the episode, the contestants and leaders are seen indulging in learning fabric designing and handloom from Era and other women. Roadies Revolution 17: Gang Members To Be Divided Into 2 Teams - Underdogs Vs Favorites.

It was a nice, stress free day for the gang and they were enjoying the activity, until while moving from Garli, Rannvijay announced a surprise vote out, where 2 contestants will be going home. What followed was a series of chatter with panic and nervousness around the contestants. The immunities were not finalised, the targets were not fixed and the two teams did not discuss internally. Roadies Revolution 17: Double Eviction and Many Other Surprises Await the Contestants This Week.

The task at hand for the leaders is to immune 3 contestants from Team Favourites and Rannvijay will later reveal how it is going to be snatched from Team Underdogs. Even after the contestants putting a visual spectacle in the last two tasks, who will get immune and who will be seen hanging? Only time will tell! We also see gang leader Varun getting emotional in this episode. Is the surprise vote out a reason for his breakdown?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).