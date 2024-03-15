The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Friday shared a sneak peek into her weekend vibe, and it is nothing but delicious, as it is all about coffee and cheesecake. Taking to Instagram, Rubina, who has 9.6 million followers shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her sipping on to hot coffee, and a slice of KitKat cheese cake. The tagline of the video is "My perfect day looks like..." Rubina Dilaik Stuns in All-Black Ensemble, Vibes to Asha Bhosle’s ‘Aaiye Meharbaan’ (Watch Video).

Rubina, who is known for her work in Chotti Bahu is wearing a beige-coloured cotton shirt. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and she opted for green framed sunglasses. The video is captioned as: "#weekend #vibe". Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Twin Daughters’ Birthday With Hubby Abhinav Shukla in Adorable Insta Post, Says ‘Happy Three Months to Us’ (View Pics).

Check Out Rubina’s Insta Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla had recently celebrated three months of their twin daughters – Jeeva and Edhaa. She was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

