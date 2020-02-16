Salman Khan Announces The Next Season of Bigg Boss, And Also its Tentative Time

Salman Khan Announces Bigg Boss 14 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The longest season in the history of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 13, finally came to an end with Sidharth Shukla (a very obvious choice), took home the glittering trophy, prize money and also an all-expenses-paid trip to Abu Dhabi with his friends. Bigg Boss 13 began on September 29, 2019 and aired its finale on February 15, 2020, definitely a very long time for the contestants to have lived away from their families, which also makes this season a really tough one. Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Highlights: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla As The Winner of the Season.

Bigg Boss 13 was also one of the most followed and discussed seasons on social media with contestants trending every night after the episodes would end. This season was also in the news for the number of contestants that entered as wildcards, a total of 7. And this move was soon followed by the entry of Vikas Gupta, as a proxy to Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had to exit the show owing to a grievous back injury.

Soon followed the re-entry if a few eliminated contestants and just weeks before the finale, certain ex-contestants and family members re-entered the show as connections to the ones inside the house to help them in the game. Confusing eh! Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz Grabs the Second Spot, Gets Defeated by Winner Sidharth Shukla.

And now, after announcing 'BB ka Daamad' Sidharth Shukla (a name that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was given on twitter) as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan followed up by announcing Bigg Boss 14 (too soon?). Salman stated that while its curtains for Bigg Boss 13, the next season of the show will be on television in the next 7 months. Whaaattt..??? And if Salman's words are anything to go by, diehard Bigg Boss 13 fans can begin a countdown for September 2020, 7 months to go! It also means that none other than Salman Khan will host the next season as well. Yeayy!!