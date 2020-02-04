Sanjjivani 2 February 4, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Watches Ishaani as She Sneaks Into Sid’s Room Late in the Night

Sanjivani 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2, Ishaani is shocked when Rahiil asks her about Sid’s whereabouts. Later, Rahiil learns that Sid is in grave danger and blames Ishaani for it. Ishaani and Rahiil save Sid on time. NV brings Sid back in his home. In tonight’s episode, we see NV (Gaurav Chopra) holding the Bindi hesitantly. He tries reasoning but they force him to apply. He applies it on Ishaani’s (Surbhi Chandan) forehead out of pressure ("chotiya chotiya na rang tera bolna" track plays in the background. Then the ladies ask him to make her wear the mangalsutra. NV asks Bebe that they’ve already done all these rituals on marriage and why should they repeat it. Bebe too tries explaining but they didn’t listen. Ishaani all the while is looking at Sid (Namit Khanna) and all the moments with him flash in her mind. They made her wear bangles and dupatta. Ratan is about to make her wear the mangalsutra when she immediately gets up apologizing and storms off to her room. Ratan runs after her. Bebe manages the situation by covering up with some excuse. Sanjivani 2 February 3, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Is Shocked to Learn That Sid Was Enrolled in a Hospital Notorious for Organ Scams.

Ishaani comes to the room and starts throwing things angrily. She removes the Bindi and bangles and throws it away ("Kisey puchu yeh kaise" track plays in the background). Ishaani breaks down emotionally while NV stands helpless. He thinks that he promises to stand by her side anytime when it’s needed to support her and he can very well understand how much it's difficult for her to do all that Infront of Sid. He thinks this is her fight and she needs to fight it herself. He leaves. Sanjivani 2 January 31, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Decides to Leave NV After Revealing the Truth, While Sid’s Life is Still In Danger After He’s Admitted To Another Hospital.

At night NV is drinking when Bebe comes there to give company to him. She asks him to pour some wine for herself too and she gives him company. She asks why’s he so adamant on getting Sid treated by Ishaani when she is hurt because of it. NV says that there are only two things that are responsible for Ishaani’s condition. One is Sanjivani and another one is Dr Mathur. He says that he somehow made it possible to bring Ishaani to Sanjivani but the pain about Sid can be reduced only when he wakes up. It can be done only when Sid gets well and answers all the questions in Ishaani’s life.

Bebe asks what if Sid’s entry creates any problems in his relationship with Ishaani. NV says that all he wants is to take away Ishaani’s pain and nothing else matters. He says that he wants her back to normal coming out of her depression. About his relationship with Ishaani, he’s fine and is sure it will not get affected. He says that he knows the pain. Bebe consoles him. She says that she’s sure he will correct all the mess and she has full trust in him. She hugs and kisses him.

NV thinks of ways to put Ishaani to sleep after all the outbursts in his room. He searches for ways in net and finds that jasmine brings good sleep. NV brings jasmine flowers and keeps it under Ishaani’s pillow. However, Ishaani is still unable to sleep. Ishaani takes her pills as she feels uncomfortable. Ishaani gets up and goes to see Sid. NV watches her from far.

In the precap, Sid starts sinking while Rahil tries saving him. Ishaani is shocked by seeing Sid's condition.