Sanjivani 2 January 31, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Decides to Leave NV After Revealing the Truth, While Sid’s Life is Still In Danger After He’s Admitted To Another Hospital

Sanjivani 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2 Ishaani threatens to leave Sanjivani and puts NV in a tough spot. Ishaani gets shocked when she sees Sid in her house. In tonight’s episode, we see Ishaani saying that she has seen the person as NV (Gaurav Chopra) wished but he’s the same person who stole everything from her. Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) continues by saying that Sid (Namit Khanna) ditched her in the wedding and just sent a message about leaving her. And all these days she was just waiting for him. She never got a parent's love and family but dreamt of building a small happy family with him. She waited for him to meet him one day not to shout at him or threaten him she just wanted to ask what’s less in her love that he ditched her this way. Ishaani tells NV is he happy now after hurting her. Ishaani says that she just hates Sid. She turns to Sid and says that Ishaani hates Dr Sid. Sanjivani 2 January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani Puts NV in a Tough Spot When She Asks Him to Pick Between Sid and Herself.

Ishaani falls on the bed crying and starts shivering. Ishaani takes her tablet and says that she can’t do this anymore. Ishaani decides to leave the house as she can’t be in the same place as Dr Sid. She starts packing her things to leave the house but Bebe stops her. She begs her to not leave the house and gets emotional. Ishaani says that she’s like her mother but she can’t stay here under one roof with Dr Sid. Bebe asks her to face the problem and find a solution so that three of their lives can be at peace.

In a nursing home, two doctors are planning to remove organs of an abandoned old patient to make money out of it. They wait for a much younger person to get organs for selling. Ishaani calls the nursing home and asks about the facilities there as she wants to admit Sid who’s in a coma. They get happy hearing his age and tells her that they’ll send an ambulance and asks her to send the patient.

Ishaani goes with Sid to the hospital and on the way recalls her moments with him (sahe sahe phirtey hai track plays in the background). She gets worried about admitting them while the doctors get happy seeing Sid. They ask her to fill the papers and asks about his family. Ishaani says that there’s no information about the family and asks them to take care of him. She says that if they feel anything needed they could immediately contact her but asks them to take good care of him. Sanjivani 2 January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rahil and Rishabh are Shocked to See Sid in Sanjivani, NV Stands By Ishaani as Board Threatens To Take Away Her License.

In the precap, Rahil gets to know about the organ trafficking taking place in the nursing home where Sid is admitted. He blames Ishaani for it and she gets shocked.