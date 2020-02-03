Sanjivani 2 February 3, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Is Shocked to Learn That Sid Was Enrolled in a Hospital Notorious for Organ Scams

Sanjivani 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Sanjivani 2, a shattered Ishaani decides to leave the house when NV brings Sid home. Ishaani admits Sid in a hospital unaware about the organ scam going in that hospital. In tonight’s episode, we see Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) coming back after admitting Sid (Namit Khanna). When Ishaani comes home, she finds Rahiil and Nurse Philo waiting in the parking lot. They beg her to reveal the details about Sid as they are very worried about him. Rahiil says that whatever happened with her and Sid is totally wrong, but at the same time, they can’t forget the part that Sid is her senior who supported and encouraged her in her work. Rahiil says that Sid is the one who helped people in need and asks her to recall everything. Sanjivani 2 January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani Puts NV in a Tough Spot When She Asks Him to Pick Between Sid and Herself.

Nurse Philo too asks her to at least think about Shashank (Mohnish Bahl), who has done so much for Sanjivani. They ask her to reveal the place as they want to save Shashank’s son. Just then Rahiil gets a call and gets shocked. He taunts Ishaani for continuously putting Sid’s life in danger. First sending him to the cemetery and now admitting him in a place where organ scam takes place. Ishaani gets shocked, and they all rush to the nursing home. Sanjivani 2 January 31, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Decides to Leave NV After Revealing the Truth, While Sid’s Life is Still In Danger After He’s Admitted To Another Hospital.

Sid is taken to OT to remove his organs. The senior doctor waits for Dr Tripathi to arrive to start the operation. Ishaani, Rahiil and Philo come to the place and asks the receptionist about Dr Sid. Rahiil says Ishaani that he will never forgive her if something happened to Dr Sid. They see the ward boy who admitted Sid and threatens him to tell the room number of Sid. The senior doctor marks at his heart to start the surgery. He’s about to keep the knife when Rahiil, Ishaani, and Philo barge in. They thrash the doctors and soon the police arrive. Rahiil requests them to send him back to Sanjivani, but they say that they’ve to send it to the same place instructed by higher authorities. Rahiil gets disappointed with Ishaani.

Ishaani comes home and gets shocked, seeing Sid there. NV says that just because she was self-centred Sid’s life was at stake today. He asks her to think like a doctor first. Ishaani gets emotional and tells that she was not aware of the forgery happening there. She says she wanted to just keep him away from her and thus took him there. NV consoles her and says he can understand her. NV says that if she doesn’t want him there then fine he would send him back to Sanjivani. Ishaani agrees but says that she won’t go to Sanjivani ever for sure as she already said. NV is about to convince her when they hear a few noises outside.

Bebe sneaks out to see Bittu bringing neighbours there and asks NV and Ishaani to behave normally. Bebe welcomes them and asks the reason for their arrival. They say that they came to see NV and Ishaani. They say that they also brought gifts for Ishaani for her muh dikhayi. They ask NV to put the bindi on Ishaani’s forehead as part of the customs.

In the precap, they ask NV to tie mangalsutra, but Ishaani says sorry and runs inside.