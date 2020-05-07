Sarojini Naidu Biopic: Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia Shares Poster of Her Upcoming Film

Dipika Chikhlia in Sarojini (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia has taken the nation by storm with her role of 'Sita.' The re-run of the old mythological serial opened doors of opportunity and appreciation for the cast. The actress is now all set to star in Sarojini Naidu biopic and she shared the first poster of Sarojini. The fans were elated to know that she will don the role of the much-loved Indian political activist and poet, who has major contribution in India's independence struggle. Ramayan Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Wish to Seek Royalty after Their Mythological Show Sets a New TRP Record.

The actress is seen in a green attire, smiling pleasantly. The tagline on the poster reads, "Swantrata ki naayika ki ek ankahi kahaani." The film is helmed by by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra. It is written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi. Check out the poster below.

Here's The First Poster:

On the other hand, the actress expressed her desire for the Ramayan team to have royalty and Padma award. In her interview with Navbharat Times, she was stated, "I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayan serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayan's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards." For now, the fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her brand new role. The release date of the same is yet to be announced.