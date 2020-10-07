Actor and co-creator Dan Levy of the Emmy Award-winning show 'Schitt's Creek' has slammed Comedy Central India for taking out a scene of a same-sex kiss between his character David and Dustin Milligan's character, Ted. Levy posted a promo clip on his Twitter account, claiming the channel cut out his kissing scene. The scene shows characters from the show play 'spin the bottle' at a party, and same sex kisses. Elton John Slams Russian Censorship of Rocketman’s Gay Sex Scenes

Calling out the channel for editing out the kissing scene between the two male characters, he tweeted: "You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove." Netflix Series Hollywood Creator Ryan Murphy Calls Henry Wilson ‘the Gay Harvey Weinstein’

"For those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful," he added. Fans, too, expressed their disappointment over the matter. "Thank you for making a show that truly meant the world to so many. This kind of censorship is not okay," a user commented.

"This is appalling," another wrote. The Canadian family comedy, 'Schitts Creek', recently made history at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards as it took home the majority of the awards at the ceremony, which was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Created by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the show follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a small motel after losing their fortune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).