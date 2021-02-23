Television personality Scott Disick reportedly introduced his girlfriend, teen model Amelia Hamlin, to his three children -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- in Miami. Scott shares custody of the children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. "Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick were seated between Hamlin and their dad, and were all acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush. Scott Disick Hasn't Lost Hope, Is Determined To Get Sofia Richie Back In His Life, An Insider Reveals.

Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids," a source told Page Six. Disick, 37, started dating Hamlin, 19, six months after ending his affair with model Sofia Richie. Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick Pushed to Continue KUWTK for Easy Payday: Report.

Amelia Hamlin is the daughter of reality TV star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Meanwhile, Kourteny Kardashian is now officially in a relationship with Travis Barker.

