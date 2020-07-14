She became famous by portraying a badass girl in one of the 90s hit remix song titled Kaanta Laga. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about none other than Shefali Jariwala. Recently, she was part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 wherein fans loved her for being real on a reality show. During her stint on the show, Jariwala moreover churned headlines for his back-to-back arguments and fight with Asim Riaz. Apart from this, what fans noticed was that she also was quite a fitness freak and maintained her body well. However, her journey to look this fit and fab was not easy. As recently, in a conversation with ETimes TV, she revealed that she had her first epileptic seizure when she was 15. Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Makes a Shocking Confession About the Contestants' WhatsApp Group and It Involves Asim Riaz!

She said, "I was 15 years old when I had my first epileptic seizure. Yes, I was an epileptic. The medication that I had to take because of the condition caused a lot of weight gain. Shortly, after that I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time. I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera. That's when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today," said the actress.

Further adding how her fitness routine has changed over the years, she said, “What started 20 years ago with just something for me to lose weight, has become so big for me today. My workout regime is very different from what it used to be at one point in time. Initially, it was cardio, gymming, heavyweight training. I realised as a woman especially post 30 your body really changes and so should your workout regime.” Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Rumour, Says 'Am Not Pregnant, Just Over-Ate'.

“I have incorporated Yoga in my routine and that has really helped me. My workout has caused me few injuries also, but the well being of mind and body is also important, that's where yoga helped. Today, my fitness routine is a balance between weight training in the gym, Asthaan yoga and cardio. Of course cardio is very important. I have invested in a stationary bike at home. I do cardio first thing in the morning and four to five times in a day on an empty stomach,” she added.

Well, indeed and inspirational story and we feel such relevant stories should come out in public which in a way can inspire many minds. You go girl. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).