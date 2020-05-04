Shehnaaz Gill: 'An Artist Should Not Have Any Air, He Can Tumble Down Anytime'

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill has always made it to the news many-a-times for some unflattering comments and reviews that her co-contestants have given about her. Paras Chhabra in a recent interview had revealed that she found Gill extremely irritating, Mahira Sharma too never said any fond words for Gill, followed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee's less than stellar review of Gill's music video with Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill Regrets Doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: 'I Was Irritated About Guys Coming on the Show to Appease and Impress Me'.

However, Shehnaaz is least bothered about her counterparts' statements. In an interview with TOI, Gill was quoted as saying, "I don’t care about what people say about me, I can’t change their thinking. It doesn’t affect me. I have experienced all of this inside the house, and so, I know what each one is capable of saying. Besides, it reflects on their personality… mera kuchh nahi jaa raha. It doesn’t make any sense to me ki main kisi ko reply karu. I can’t do anything about the fact that they don’t like me... it’s their choice. It’s not possible for everyone to like me. Having said that, their comments in the media won’t change what my fans think of me. They love me unconditionally." Paras Chhabra Finds Shehnaaz Gill Irritating, Says 'I Don't Want to Speak With Her'.

When quizzed on not talking or addressing any controversies that were circling on social media, Shehnaaz went on to say, "Main unko galat lagti hongi, achhi nahi lagti hongi, isliye aise bolte hain mere baare mein. Bas itna mat bolo ki mudda ban jaaye. It’s a different world outside the Bigg Boss house. We don’t have cameras around us to show who is right and who is wrong. So, I think a lot before I speak. Aur aap dekh bhi sakte hain ki main baat nahi kar rahi aur woh mere baare mein kitna negative bol rahe hain. If you considered me a friend, you wouldn’t have spoken negatively about me on social media. I can’t talk to people who talk ill about my character. Woh bolte hain ki mujh mein ghamand aa gaya hai. Par aapne mere se baat hi nahi kee toh aap kaise judge kar sakte ho?" Did You Know That Splitsvilla X2 Fame Piyush Sharma Rejected Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? (Details Inside).

She continued, "People say that I got ‘Bigg Boss’ because of controversies, but I don’t care. I have reached so far on my own. So, if people think that they can drag me into another controversy, they are mistaken. I won’t give them any importance by responding or reacting. I want to stay away from controversies. It’s better to not prove yourself to anyone. Rather, focus on your work and prove yourself with your work. I haven’t spoken against anyone, but it’s fine and I hope inka aashirwaad rahe mere par and koi Shehnaz Shehnaz karta hai toh achhi baat hai."

Clarifying that she does not have any air or ghamand surrounding her success, Shehnaaz told the daily, "Main darrti hoon ki pata nahi ye phase kitni der rahega. Aaj thoda naam hai phir se wohi ho sakta hai.. kuch bhi ho sakta hai. An artist should not have airs about himself/herself. Kyunki woh kabhi bhi gir sakta hai. I know the struggle I have gone through in my life and how I have reached so far, so I will never have an attitude problem. Aise artiste ko past hamesha yaad rehta hai and woh kabhi hawa mein udd hi nahi sakta. We should focus on how to grow on the work and personal front. Agar seriously kisi ko competition dena hai toh kaam se do and not by pulling her down or talking ill about her in public."