Shehnaaz Gill hardly needs any introduction. The Bigg Boss 13 fame and a fabulous singer makes sure she's in the news all day, all time. And well, March 15, was no different, as the girl added more feather to her hat. FYI, Shehnaaz (Sana) is now 7 million strong on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! The babe who has been ruling the internet post her stint on Bigg Boss is on the way to become the most liked celeb on social media. As trust us, seven million followers on IG is huge indeed. And well, this very special moment has given Shehnaazians a reason to celebrate. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Is Now a Meme After 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate's LIT Spin to the Viral Video.

As her fans have already started trending 'Shehnaaz Gill hits 7m on IG' on the micro-blogging site. That's the power of love! While some fans are happy to the 't' for Gill, as she has touched a milestone, on the other hand, there are also a few who are reliving her BB time and celebrating the 7m number. Here, check out some of the fans reactions below. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ As She Dances to Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bumbro’ Song in the Snowy Locale (Watch Video).

Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill for 7M fam.. You deserve all the love you are getting.. More success on the way.. ❤️ SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/LThoksJPCt — 💗//sRiShTi AgRaWaL//💗 (@Srishti_SA) February 15, 2021

Congratulations Queen @ishehnaaz_gill for 7M Insta Family <3 You are born to shine, rule and the way you are winning hearts is an inspiration. Way to go my girl, so so proud of baby, keep Shining & Smiling 😘❤️ SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG pic.twitter.com/DSinpBuBrG — 𝐃𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐚🍁 (@slay_like_diya) February 15, 2021

I have witnessed her journey from 1.2M-7M & I'm so proud of her She gained almost 3M followers during BB but After that the speed with which her followers are increasing is almost the same She is growing & growing MashA'Allah <3@ishehnaaz_gill <3<3 SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG — Noor Fatima🌠 (@fatima_n00r1) February 15, 2021

AND WE ARE TRENDING ON NUMBER 11. SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/e5BXRQnHPt — Uma Kumari (@proudflipper) February 15, 2021

This Dy Will Always Be Remembered Lst Yr This Day One Of The Most Iconic Nd Rare Scene Of BB Hstry Hppnd.SalmanSir Hadn't said This to Any Other Cntstnt Yet!He Said "Shehnaaz Jaisi Anokhi Contestant Ajtk Nai Aayi"@ishehnaaz_gill U Won Hearts SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/LFPfNLKJBh — Bhumika Shehnaazian🖤 (@Bhumi_urs1) February 15, 2021

Keep Shining Sweetheart Shehnaaz Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill ❤️ SHEHNAAZ HITS 7M ON IG ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6cM9jNLYtl — 🌹Rose☆Dheet SidNaazLover (@Rose_isFae) February 15, 2021

If you happen to admire Shehnaaz, we bet, you'll also be quite excited after hearing the 7 million news. Having said that, currently, her loyal fans, are waiting with bated breath for the singer's next single with rapper Badshah, for which she was in the Kashmir valley. Congrats Shehnaaz Gill. You go, girl. Stay tuned!

