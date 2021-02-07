Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, has been ruling the internet. Be it sharing cute videos, fashionable pics to even talking about her body transformation, she is quite active on social media. Recently, she was in Kashmir shooting for her next single with Badshah. And the singer did not miss a chance to go the typical Bollywood way in the snowy valley. As Shehnaaz took to her social media and shared a clip in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan's song 'Bumbro Bumbro' from the movie Mission Kashmir. Shehnaaz Gill Decks Up in a Kashmiri Avatar As She Enjoys a Day in Snow (View Pics).

In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen decked up in a traditional Kashmiri avatar. Her outfit comprises of top and bottom in blue and a dupatta in pink. She can also be seen donning some authentic jewellery of the snow-capped region and looks stunning. Shehnaaz's expression and the Bumbro moves will make you get up and dance with her for sure. Stunning is the word!!! Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Check Out The Video:

The former Bigg Boss contestant captioned the post saying, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir." Well, we feel, is there anything which this girl can't do? As slowly and steadily she is churning positive headlines which is working in her favour.

Talking about her collab with Badshah, it is said to release by the end of this month wherein even the rapper will be seen alongside the singer in the music video. Apart from this, she also has a song with Sidharth Shukla that is supposed to be out on Valentine's Day. We are sure, fans of Shehnaaz cannot keep calm, right guys?

