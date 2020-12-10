Shehnaaz Gill's popularity knows no bound. Even the smallest update given by actress goes viral and her fans eagerly wait to know what she is up to all the time. From what she wears to what she says, the actress is quite in the limelight for basically everything she does. Her dialogue "Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta" from Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most viral dialogues on social media. Yashraj Mukhate, the 'Biggini' song mix fame decided to give it a fun spin-off featuring SRK's dhol scene from Mohabbatein and has everyone enjoying it thoroughly. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Gets a Quirky Musical Touch, Courtesy 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate.

Yash Mukhate captioned the video as, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol: @iamsrk.” Shehnaaz came across the viral video and couldn't help but comment on it. Being a true Punjabi that she is, Shehnaaz dropped a cute comment on Yash's post and said, “Burahhhh."

Mismatched star Prajakta Kohli, Guneet Monga, standup comedian Tanmay Bhatt, Akriti Kakkar, Kusha Kapila and many other celebrities also dropped comments on the video, applauding Yash for this hilarious creation. Shehnaaz Gill Is Totally Clueless About 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha!'

Shehnaaz Gill's Comment on Yash's Video (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier during an interview, Shehnaaz expressed her disappointment towards Bigg Boss 14 contestants for non-performance in the house. She told TOI, “I am following the season, and I feel that everyone’s true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, ‘Bigg Boss’ will bring out the real you. The show tests you and your patience. However, till now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen with Sidharth Shukla in the recently released music video song "Shona Shona." The actress came into the limelight when she was shooting for the song in Chandigarh. Her father was upset that the singer did not come to see her family even when she was a few hours away from them. He added that he will never talk to her again in his entire life.

