Shivangi Joshi’s Begusarai Co-Star Rajesh Kareer Pleads for Financial Help in a Heartbreaking Facebook Video, Says ‘Mujhe Madat Ki Bohot Sakht Zarurat Hai’

Rajesh Kareer, Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the lives of many. Not just the helpless, even many Bollywood and television celebrities are going under a huge financial crunch. And in a shocking turn of events, it's actor, Rajesh Kareer who has urged his admirers via a Facebook video to help him amid the crisis. Rajesh has earlier played the role of Shivangi Joshi's father on &TV serial, Begusarai. The daily soap also had other prominent faces like Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh. In a heartbreaking video, Kareer revealed that the lockdown situation and no work from the past few months have made it difficult for him to survive. Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy in ICU, Hansal Mehta Extends Financial Aid and Urges Industry Associations to Do the Same (View Tweet).

The video has gone viral as it'll really break your heart. "I am an artist and hoping that a lot of people must be recognising me. If I will not say then this life will get very heavy on me," the actor can be seen saying in the clip. Kareer also urged one and all to help him moneywise in whatever capacity they can. He also shared his bank details along with the video. "Doston main bas itna kehna chahta hoon aap sabse main zindagi se harna nahi chahta. Bas yahi ek tarika bacha hai mere pass please help me," his post's caption read. Sasural Simar Ka Fame Ashiesh Roy Admitted to ICU, Actor Requests Fans on Facebook to Provide Financial Help.

Check Out Rajesh Kareer's Emotional Video Below:

"It is a humble request to you all to please help me in this situation. Please come forward and help me with whatever little you can, Rs 200, 300. If each one of you will help me with even a small amount, it will be of great help. I'm not aware when things will be normal and when will I get work. I want to live. I want to go back to Punjab and begin a small job, please help me," Rajesh can be seen heard saying in the above clip.

Well, due to the lockdown as all the work has been shut, this in a way has impacted the lives of many actors. As earlier we also saw celebrity Ashiesh Roy asking for monetary help. Stay tuned!