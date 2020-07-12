Actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. As soon as the news was confirmed, the cast and crew of the show were asked to get tested ASAP and the shoot was also called off. In an Instagram post, Parth confirmed that he has been in touch with his doctors and the health officials from the BMC. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested. And this incident has also led to the shutting down of shows being shot at Klick Nixon, alongside Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani Among Others Pray For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor's Quick Recovery.

And all of these are Balaji Telefilm shows - Naagin 4, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya. As per reports, all the shows, that had begun shooting on June 27, all of Balaji shows, have been shut down. After Parth Samthaan tested positive, news of the Executive Head of Balaji Telefilms, Tanusri Dasgupta also being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 came out. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms has issued an official statement that reads, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."

