Indian TV industry has many fashion icons and one of them is definitely Surbhi Chandna. The actress has been ruling the hearts and the small screen with her acting as well as sartorial choices. The Ishqbaaz actress' Instagram feed is full of varied stylish pictures of her, wherein she looks simply gorgeous. The latest series of snaps that she is posted is super-duper sexy! Surbhi Chandni AKA Naagin 5 Bani's Looks: From Red Lehenga to Yellow Saree, Indian Actress Flaunts It All (View HD Pics).

The stunning diva is seen wearing a high slit shimmery black gown for one of the episodes of Naagin 5. The one-shoulder is the perfect way to make a dashing entry into a party. Her hair is styled in a low bun by Firdos Shaikh. Her make up is obviously glam and at point, done by Ganesh Patwa and Mujahid Shaikh. She paired this gown with strappy black pointed heels. Check out the pics below.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi is seen in this Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show as the character named Bani Sharma. The cast of this new version of Naagin also stars Hina Khan, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Stay tuned for more updates on the show and don't forget to let us know your favourite look of Surbhi!

