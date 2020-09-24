With new serials come new wardrobe and that’s our hot topic of discussion today. Surbhi Chandna is the new Naagin girl, and she is turning heads with her beauty and acting in the fifth season of Indian supernatural television series. Her glamourous style statements are to die for. The 31-year-old is often applauded for her excellent fashion sense, especially when it comes to traditional outfits. And Surbhi takes it a notch level with Naagin 5 where she plays the protagonist’s role, Bani who is also an icchadhari naagin. In just a matter of few episodes, Surbhi as Bani or instead her stylist has wooed our hearts with her impeccable outfits be it gorgeous sarees or lehengas. Let’s have a look at them.

1. Surbhi Chandna in Floor-Length Salwar Suit

Surbhi as Bani is seen donning an embroidered Kanchali floor length with dupatta in this look, which is simple yet elegant. There’s nothing flashy, nothing OTT about this ensemble yet every bit desirable. This is a fuss-free outfit from Ambraee By Palak Agrawal that one can dress up or dress down according to the occasion and steal the show.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Surbhi Chandna in Sheer Yellow Saree

Surbhi reminds us of Sridevi from Chandni. The late actress’ iconic yellow saree look from the 1989 romantic-musical is etched in our memories for a lifetime. And Surbhi has done a good job imitating Sridevi’s look. She has opted for a statement bralette, matching bangles, drop earrings and straight hair to give us an inspired but desirable look. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna As Bani Flaunts Her Hot Navel in Sheer Yellow Saree, Check Out Her Sexy Pics.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Surbhi Chandna in Brown Organza Lehenga Choli

This has to be my favourite Surbhi Chandna look from her new serial. The outfit, without a doubt, is the star of this look. It is brown organza floral-print lehenga with sequined choli. There’s a matching brown coloured with floral black print dupatta with sequined embroidered dupatta. Surbhi has gone for minimal pieces of jewellery with just a mangtika, statement earrings and bangles. We just wished the colour choice of tasselled earrings and bangles were not such a mismatch. Other than that, everything is perfect about this look.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Surbhi Chandna in Red Lehenga

Speaking of lehengas, Naagin 5 featured Bani dressed up in a traditional lehenga as well. A stunning red lehenga. Red is an important colour in Hindu weddings and holds much significance in marriages in India. Surbhi is seen wearing a heavily worked red lehenga, which has appliques, a lot of golden thread work and sequins. In the style department, though, we feel her stylist should have given her few red bangles or a statement bracelet in addition to the heavy necklace to complete the look. As for the makeup, it is nice and dewy. However, a simple red bindi would have made her look even more beautiful. char chand laga dete!

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Surbhi Chandna in Peach Saree

On the show, Surbhi’s Bani is now a married woman. Though her husband happens to be her biggest enemy, that has not stopped Bani from dressing up as a newly married woman who is a patni and a bahu. In another saree look, Surbhi as Bani flaunted her love for statement ethnic wear. It is a floral peach saree with multicoloured patchwork border that she is wearing with a lace turtleneck full-sleeved blouse. This look gets a big thumbs up from us.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

6. Surbhi Chandna in Powder Blue Saree

She looks fresh as a daisy. That bindi just lights up her face. Everything about this look is on point. Be it the powder blue-coloured sheer saree, the sequined sleeveless blouse, statement dangling earrings or on-fleek makeup. Everything is just perfect. Surbhi Chandna as Bani From Naagin 5 Looks Glamorous In Powder Blue Saree! (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin 5's 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are sure new episodes will feature newer and more stylish looks, and we simply cannot wait to see all of them. Fans are in love with both the actress Surbhi Chandna and the fashionista Surbhi Chandna. Keep up the good work, girl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).