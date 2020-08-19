Actor Vishal Singh who became a household name with his stint as Jigar Modi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Vishal, however, is of the opinion that Sushant could have killed himself and adds that there is something bigger behind the death. Well, he is not alone in his suspicions as fans of the late actor already suspect foul play and a lot of conspiracy theories have made it to the news. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

Vishal and Sushant shared screen space about a decade ago in the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which marked Sushant’s debut as an actor. With the late actor’s family, friends, colleagues and fans asking for a CBI probe into his death, Vishal truly wants justice. Well he can be happy given that on August 19, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of SSR's death to the CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mahesh Shetty, Kamya Punjabi, Arjun Bijlani, Niti Taylor and Others Laud #CBIForSSR (View Posts).

He says, "I feel it’s beyond what people are trying to show. I don’t think he can kill himself. I am sure there is something larger and bigger behind (the death). I am hoping the truth comes out."

Recalling some fond memories of Sushant, Vishal revealed, "My first memory of Sushant is of the set of Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. I was already doing Kuchh is Tarah so there was like one cameo role for which they wanted a known face. So it was me. Sushant was there. That was the first time I met him on the set. He was very nice and a chilled-out person. Then both were working with Balaji for the longest time, so we kept bumping into each other. I was there when he was cast for Pavitra Rishta. We always met at Balaji parties. That’s how we created a bond." Pavitra Rishta Fund Drops Sushant Singh Rajput's Photo From Poster; Ekta Kapoor Dissociates Herself From the Cause and Releases Statement (View Post).

He remembers Sushant as someone who was always “smiling, laughing” adding that he was “such a good guy”. Vishal revealed that when he heard the news of his death on June 14, Vishal thought that someone was joking.

"We hadn’t spoken for a few years. When I heard the news, I had no reaction. I was numb, I couldn’t believe it because it was sad and unbelievable. When I saw the picture — that was the worst thing. I feel there is a lot of power in prayers. Prayers can turn wrong into right. So, I think we all should pray,. I am happy that now CBI will solve the case,” Vishal concluded.

