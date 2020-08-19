Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, some harsh realities and dark truths have raised their ugly heads. From shied away from topics like mental health and depression now being discussed openly to the 'supposed dark world of Bollywood' being exposed, the actor's death has shaken the entire nation. And while his family, friends and fans' are celebrating the win of their cause, #CBIForSR, television producer Ekta Kapoor, is caught up in her own storm. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

The soap queen has distanced herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund that was launched on July 15, with the aim to help spread mental health awareness among people. After the poster of the fund was released with Sushant's photo on it, Twitterati took Ekta to task and trended '#ShameOnEktaKapoor' accusing her of using SSR's death to promote her cause. In Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund for Mental Health Awareness.

What followed is Ekta distancing herself from the cause. In a statement that she posted on social media, Ekta revealed that she did not start the Pavitra Rishta Fund, but simply supported it and also that she too wants to know the truth about what really happened to SSR. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Also, Zee, that started the initiative, has dropped SSR's image from their Pavitra Rishta Fund and replaced it with a generic one. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

Check It Out Below:

Before and After Posters of Pavitra Rishta Fund Page (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In a small victory for Sushant's family, friends and fans, the Supreme Court, on August 19, handed over SSR's death investigation case to the CBI, a demand that the actors' supporters have been making from Day 1. We hope Sushant and his family get justice and the actor's soul rests in peace soon.

