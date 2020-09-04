Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current episodes are showcasing the Gokuldham Society's social-distancing filled Ganpati festivities. After the Tapu Sena picks up this year's baton and bring in Ganpati Bappa to the society, they make sure to leave no stone unturned to make the festival a memorable one, but, with all necessary precautions to avoid COVID-19. In fact, not only do the residents decide to take turns to do Ganpati Bappa's aarti, they even schedule online streaming of society members' performances. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena and Anjali Bhabhi Take Ganpati Celebrations in Gokuldham Society a Notch Higher (Watch Video).

The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see the Gokuldhaam Society’s residents trying to outdo each other with their performances. After Tapu sena’s brilliantly executed act, its Champak Chacha's power-packed performance that awes one and all. Next up are Popatlal, Roshan and Sodhi. And each of their performances are just fantastic! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Tapu Sena Brings Ganapati Bappa to Gokuldhaam Society, This Is How Society Members Plan On Maintaining Social Distancing Amid Pandemic.

Watch the Video Below:

“Jethyaa was hoping that we both perform together but I had a solo performance in mind and so I am ditching him this year. I am a disciplinarian, but also I have a lighter side and my dance performance will show the Jalwaa. I’ve got moves!” says Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champakklal in the show.

The next in queue Roshan and Sodhi, put up a Lezim-Punjabi fusion performance. “Roshan and I are going to surprise everyone with our performance. No one has a clue about which song we’ve picked to perform our dance on. I hope viewers will enjoy the performance as much as we did while shooting for it. The energy is high and everything is vibrant so, chak de phatte!!” says Balvinder Singh Suri, who plays the role of Sodhi in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Quite a few residents are still undecided on their acts or performances but Tapu sena has something very special up their sleeves. The next few episodes are packed with humour, comedy, fun, entertainment and high levels of excitement. And one has to watch it to experience it. Well, looks like the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be super fun to watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).