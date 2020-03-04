Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Tender Apology To MNS Over Calling Hindi as Maharashtra's 'Official Language' (Watch Video)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In Controversy Again (Photo Credits: Twitter, Sony Liv)

The makers of the very much loved SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah found themselves at the receiving end of very angry Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers over a dialogue said in the show. The episode of the show on March 2, 2020, was all about how one must respect religions, mother-tongue and cultures of people living in India considering it is a secular country with different diversities. In the episode, we see Champak Chacha explain to Iyer, Bhide, Sodhi, Mehta and Jethalal that their debate over writing the through for the day in their respective mother-tongue is an exercise in futility as it is a thought that can be understood by everyone who reads it. Virat Kohli Gets Trolled in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Latest Episode, Characters Take Dig at Indian Skipper Over Team India’s Loss in World Cup 2019.

Champak Chacha went on to say, "Hindi sabko aati hai. Humara Gokuldham Mumbai mein hai. Aur Mumbai ki aam bhasha kya hai... Hindi! (Hindi is a language that everyone knows. And with Gokuldham being in Mumbai and Hindi being the common language here, the thought for the day should be written in Hindi)." This statement, however, irked MNS member Ameya Khopkar who tweeted that such action on the behalf of makers was unacceptable. Pulwama Terror Attack: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast and Crew Pay Homage to Martyred Heroes.

Following this, producer Asit Kumar Modi quickly clarified that he was very well aware of the fact that the Raajbhasha of Maharashtra is Marathi.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

Not only this, but the makers posted an apology video where actor Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta on the show, apologised to anyone whose sentiments were hurt by Champak Chacha's dialogue.

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

In fact, actor Amit Bhatt, who plays Champaklal Gada on the show also issued a written apology to MNS.

The show also courted controversy in 2017 when during the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the show, the characters dressed up as influential figures from their respective community. Actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa. But a disclaimer running during the telecast obstructed the words 'Ka Khalsa' from the view and misinterpreting that the actor 'dared' to portray himself as the revered Sikh Guru, a huge uproar took place.