She predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films but is a new age fashion influencer who off-screen excels at pulling off any given style with an unmissable elegance and a subtle whiff of confidence. Her conscious choices can be best described as chic, fuss-free, occasionally experimental and edgy vibes. Her stylist of recent times is Sukriti Grover who is also a fashion designer. Together, Tamannaah and Sukriti have crafted a lookbook with the former flitting seamlessly from one diverse style to another. With all things digital as the new normal dictating our lives, Tamannaah too took a plunge into this pool with a stunning sharara moment. She took to the gram to share her vibrant style designed and put together by the sister duo of Sukriti and Aakriti. An accompanying glam of nude makeup and wavy hair sealed the deal.

An impressive fan following of 11.7 million on Instagram sees her always whipping up a perfect recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike. Here's a closer look. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Vibrant Chic

A short violet embellished kurti paired with multi-striped sharara was accompanied with wavy hair and minimal makeup. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.

