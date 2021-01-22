Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu is celebrating her birthday on January 22, 2021. The gorgeous looking actress might not have a long list of work at her disposal, but her little stint on TV and Punjabi movie is still remembered by fans. From Shararat to even being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, she has been there, done that. Over the years, via her social media, we see her being a darling mother to her kids. She definitely puts her family first and the many photos on gram echo the same. Karanvir Bohra On Teejay Sidhu's Pregnancy: 'We Don’t Know If It Will Be a Boy or a Girl But Whatever God Blesses Us With, We Will Be Happy'.

It was in December 2020, when she and her husband were blessed with a baby girl. She’s a momma of three angles, but a look at her and she looks fit and fab. And on the occasion of her birthday today, we thought of sharing the best pictures of this yummy mummy which proves she’s a stunner even at the age of 41. In a nutshell, all we would like to say is that she’s ageing like a fine wine. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu Welcome Baby Girl, Actor Says Twins Bella and Vienna Are Excited To Welcome Their Sister Home (Watch Video).

A Mother of Three And She Has Maintained Herself So Well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Look At That Flawless Skin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Twinning In Denim With Baby Bella!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Stripes Suit Her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Shining At Her Brightest!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

A Close Glimpse Of Her Supple Skin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Beautiful, Isn’t She?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

Sidhu Rocking A Cold Shoulder Floral Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

That’s it, guys! While there are numerous pictures of the actress on her Instagram, the one’s above are hand-picked and our favourite. Indeed, Teejay is an inspiration to many women out there. Happy birthday gorgeous. Stay tuned!

