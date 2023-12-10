Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Schools Nishank for Making Fun of Female Contestants in the Villa, Asks Him to Apologise to Mahima for Derogatory Makeup Comments

Following the drama, Nishank realised his mistakes and retracted his words. The show streams on JioCinema.

TV IANS| Dec 10, 2023 03:59 PM IST
A+
A-
Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Schools Nishank for Making Fun of Female Contestants in the Villa, Asks Him to Apologise to Mahima for Derogatory Makeup Comments
Mouni Roy and Contestants (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress and host of Temptation Island India, Mouni Roy addressed Nishank for making fun of the girls in the villa, and asked him to apologise to Mahima for commenting on her makeup. The show is making waves with its changing dynamics in the villa. As the final Pyaar Ki Pariksha approaches, viewers are eagerly anticipating which relationships will endure and which will drift apart. However a few days before the finale, a tense moment unfolded in the boys' villa when Nishank commented on Mahima's makeup, saying, "If there was an award for the worst makeup, you would win". This comment had deeply upset Mahima. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips in Temptation Island India; Photos Go Viral!.

During a task, Mouni noticed Mahima's distress and in an open confession, asked Mahima about it. Mahima revealed Nishank's habit of making fun of the girls in the villa. Taking a serious tone, Mouni addressed Nishank in front of everyone, stressing, "It's not cool, even if said in fun. What is wrong is wrong. You shouldn't comment on anyone's dress, hair, makeup, especially when she is not your friend. Please be a gentleman and apologise properly." Temptation Island India: Divya Agarwal Reveals Rejecting Mouni Roy-Karan Kundrra’s Reality Show, Says ‘It Reminds Me of My Splitsvilla Days’.

Nishank apologised, saying, "I apologise; your makeup is not just the best in villa, but in the entire world!" Host Karan Kundrra and Mouni promptly intervened, supporting Mahima and underscoring the importance of a genuine apology. "An apology is meaningful only when genuine," scolded Karan. Mouni added, "Adding sarcasm to your sorry doesn't make it an apology." Following the drama, Nishank realised his mistakes and retracted his words. The show streams on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments

Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Schools Nishank for Making Fun of Female Contestants in the Villa, Asks Him to Apologise to Mahima for Derogatory Makeup Comments

Following the drama, Nishank realised his mistakes and retracted his words. The show streams on JioCinema.

TV IANS| Dec 10, 2023 03:59 PM IST
A+
A-
Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Schools Nishank for Making Fun of Female Contestants in the Villa, Asks Him to Apologise to Mahima for Derogatory Makeup Comments
Mouni Roy and Contestants (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress and host of Temptation Island India, Mouni Roy addressed Nishank for making fun of the girls in the villa, and asked him to apologise to Mahima for commenting on her makeup. The show is making waves with its changing dynamics in the villa. As the final Pyaar Ki Pariksha approaches, viewers are eagerly anticipating which relationships will endure and which will drift apart. However a few days before the finale, a tense moment unfolded in the boys' villa when Nishank commented on Mahima's makeup, saying, "If there was an award for the worst makeup, you would win". This comment had deeply upset Mahima. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips in Temptation Island India; Photos Go Viral!.

During a task, Mouni noticed Mahima's distress and in an open confession, asked Mahima about it. Mahima revealed Nishank's habit of making fun of the girls in the villa. Taking a serious tone, Mouni addressed Nishank in front of everyone, stressing, "It's not cool, even if said in fun. What is wrong is wrong. You shouldn't comment on anyone's dress, hair, makeup, especially when she is not your friend. Please be a gentleman and apologise properly." Temptation Island India: Divya Agarwal Reveals Rejecting Mouni Roy-Karan Kundrra’s Reality Show, Says ‘It Reminds Me of My Splitsvilla Days’.

Nishank apologised, saying, "I apologise; your makeup is not just the best in villa, but in the entire world!" Host Karan Kundrra and Mouni promptly intervened, supporting Mahima and underscoring the importance of a genuine apology. "An apology is meaningful only when genuine," scolded Karan. Mouni added, "Adding sarcasm to your sorry doesn't make it an apology." Following the drama, Nishank realised his mistakes and retracted his words. The show streams on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Karan Kundrra Mouni Roy Temptation Island India Temptation Island India on JioCinema Temptation Island India Update
You might also like
Temptation Island: Elvish Yadav Talks About Love and Relationships, BB OTT 2 Winner Says 'Having Someone Who Supports You Is Crucial'
TV

Temptation Island: Elvish Yadav Talks About Love and Relationships, BB OTT 2 Winner Says 'Having Someone Who Supports You Is Crucial'
OTT Releases Of The Week: Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi On Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 On Disney+ Hotstar & More
TV

OTT Releases Of The Week: Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi On Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 On Disney+ Hotstar & More
Durga Puja 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy & Other Past Looks of Celebs Doing Pandal Hopping
Fashion
You might also like
Temptation Island: Elvish Yadav Talks About Love and Relationships, BB OTT 2 Winner Says 'Having Someone Who Supports You Is Crucial'
TV

Temptation Island: Elvish Yadav Talks About Love and Relationships, BB OTT 2 Winner Says 'Having Someone Who Supports You Is Crucial'
OTT Releases Of The Week: Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi On Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 On Disney+ Hotstar & More
TV

OTT Releases Of The Week: Mrunal Thakur's Aankh Micholi On Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 On Disney+ Hotstar & More
Durga Puja 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy & Other Past Looks of Celebs Doing Pandal Hopping
Fashion

Durga Puja 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy & Other Past Looks of Celebs Doing Pandal Hopping
Durga Puja 2023: Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy's Minimalist, Easy-Breezy, Yet Traditional Looks of Celebs Doing Pandal Hopping!
Fashion

Durga Puja 2023: Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy's Minimalist, Easy-Breezy, Yet Traditional Looks of Celebs Doing Pandal Hopping!
Google Trends Google Trends
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
50K+ searches
CLAT 2024 Result
20K+ searches
Human Rights Day
20K+ searches
IND vs SA T20
20K+ searches
Cricket Women
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
50K+ searches
CLAT 2024 Result
20K+ searches
Human Rights Day
20K+ searches
IND vs SA T20
20K+ searches
Cricket Women
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma