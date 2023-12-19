The conclusive part of Netflix's drama series, The Crown Season 6 Part 2, marks the final chapter in portraying the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II. Encompassing the years 1998 to 2005, the last six episodes culminate with the highly anticipated wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Here's a recap of reviews from various sources. The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Trailer: Prince William’s Emotional Turmoil and Royal Family Faces Public Scrutiny; Final Episodes Streaming From December 14 (Watch Video).

Variety: The show is shaped more by what it does not or cannot portray than what the audience actually sees. The show loses its charisma and excitement after the death of Princess Diana, and it revisits some of its most conservative and least sexy themes in its closing argument.

USA Today: The finale is dissatisfying and disappointing, and says that it lands with a faint whimper, no roars. It points out that the show skips nearly 20 years of the queen’s life and a lot of modern history, including the royal weddings, the births of the queen’s great-grandchildren, the Brexit decision, and the controversies involving Prince Andrew and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

"Now is the time." The final episodes of The Crown arrive December 14. pic.twitter.com/2EJ9DeKmde — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2023

Koimoi: It describes the finale as the weirdest, weakest, and most un-royal end to a glorious show. It says that the show feeds on the ghosts of the queen’s thoughts and opinions about herself, and that the story slips away farther and further from interests and excitement.

The Wrap: The final episodes feel like the product of bored students who wanted to tie things up as quickly as possible. The show is better suited to depicting the past than the present, and is an inglorious ending to a series that had previously proven so captivating.

