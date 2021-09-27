ABC's superhit medical drama The Good Doctor is premiering in the US on September 27 and Freddie Highmore is all set to reprise his role of Doctor Shaun Murphy in the series. Murphy is a gifted autistic surgeon who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and helps his team of doctors with his valuable insights as the fans of the show witnessed some intense medical cases that the show offers which is even more exciting because of its stellar supporting cast. Interestingly, the first three seasons of The Good Doctor is available to stream online on Netflix but all the four seasons are available to watch online on the Sony LIV app. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Abigail Spencer to Reprise the Role of Owen Hunt’s Sister Megan in ABC’s Medical Drama

For the fans who are excited to know where they can watch The Good Doctor Season 5 online in India, we will inform them about every detail of the show below. The first season of The Good Doctor was released in 2017, since then it became an instant hit and even has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1. Before we answer when and where you can watch The Good Doctor Season 5 online in India, here are some deets about the ABC show including its cast, plot and trailer.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Cast

The Good Doctor is made by David Shore who is also also the creator of the Emmy-winning House, MD. The medical drama also stars Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Bria Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Osvaldo Benavides in major roles. Fox’s Medical Drama ‘The Resident’ Donates Items to Atlanta Hospital After Production Shutdown Due to COVID-19 Scare.

Plot

The Good Doctor Season 5 is all about new beginnings as Shaun and Lea are all about to get married after getting engaged in the previous season. Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones is the new addition to the show and the deets about her character is kept under wrap.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Trailer

Where and Where to Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 in India

Sony LIV has acquired the streaming rights of The Good Doctor Season 5 in India. This means fans can follow Doctor Shaun Murphy's journey with Lea along with the US premiere exclusively on the Sony LIV app from September 28 onwards.

