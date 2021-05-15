Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Actor Sumona Chakravarti, best known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show, has opened up about the emotional toll that the coronavirus-induced lockdown has taken on her. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 32-year-old actor poured her heart out about the varied emotions that she is going through amid the lockdown.Sumona Chakravarti Shows Off Her Sexiest Bikini Pic, Sets Instagram on Fire With This Throwback Photo

Though she is currently "unemployed", Chakravarti believes she is still in a privileged position as the actor is able to feed her family. "Did a proper workout at home after ages... Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed and yet am able to feed my family and myself. That is a privilege." Sumona Chakravarti Slams People for Putting Down TV Actors

Check out her post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Chakravarti revealed that since 2011, she has been battling endometriosis, a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. "Something I've never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well-being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me,” she added.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said she thought of sharing her feelings to let people know that everyone is struggling and fighting something in their lives at this point in time. Chakravarti, who has also acted in films like "Barfi!" and Kick, said she decided to open up with the intention to inspire people.