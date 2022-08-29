Get ready to return to Middle Earth as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Based on the works of JRR Tolkien, the series will take place almost 2000 years before the main events of The Lord of the Rings and will tell the tale of an evil rising. The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power Review: Early Reactions Call Amazon's Fantasy Series Visually Stunning, Label It as Cinematic Excellence.

With the return to Middle Earth, of course fans are cautious and excited about what's to come. From the early reactions to the first two episodes, it looks like The Rings of Power is going to be something special. However, before you jump into the series starting this Friday, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The series will star Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Robert Aramayo as Elrond. They will also be joined by by Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Miriel), Owain Arthur (Durin IV), Maxin Baldry (Isildur), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) and more.

Plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set during the Second Age of Middle Earth and will focus on the forging of the Rings of Power. With the rise of Sauron, the alliance between Elves and Men should bang together to take down this evil.

Watch the Trailer For The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Where to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

You can check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when the first two episodes release on Amazon Prime Video starting this Friday. You will need a valid Prime membership to watch the show however.

Release Date

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

Reviews

The reviews for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are out. To see what Rohit Rajput of LatestLY had to say, click here.

