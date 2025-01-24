The much-anticipated second season of The Night Agent premiered on Netflix on January 23, and it’s already receiving praise for its thrilling storyline and standout performances. The 10-episode season marks the return of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. The Night Agent Season 2 picks up about nine months after the events of Season 1, with Peter now immersed in a dangerous mission in Thailand. The trailer hinted at plenty of suspense as Peter delves deeper into the mysterious, high-stakes world of Night Action, a covert organisation teeming with deadly threats. Critics are captivated by this season’s action-packed plot and the intensity of Gabriel’s performance. ‘The Night Agent Season 2’ Teaser Out! Gabriel Basso’s Netflix Series to Premiere in January 2025.

The first episode of The Night Agent Season 2 is penned by creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan. And with the series already renewed for a third season ahead of its premiere in October 2024, it's clear that the spy thriller has secured its place as a fan favourite. Let’s take a look at what critics are saying about this season’s thrilling continuation. The Night Agent: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Eve Harlow and Fola Evans Akingbola’s Thriller Series Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix – Reports.

The Guardian: “These dynamics are different but, once it gets back up to speed, The Night Agent is the same show, endearingly unpretentious and focused purely on a narrative that has no frills, but no fat on it either. As the body count rises and the heroics required of Peter again start to seem impossible, it gets the job done.”

Times Now: “Shawn Ryan and his writing team do a stellar job of making this ten-part season just as binge-worthy as the last one. Every episode ends on some kind of cliffhanger, and while we know Peter is going to make it through, the action makes you believe that it could all be over now. It's great to see Basso and Buchanan back in action again. The duo have good chemistry as they lead the show with their earnestness.”

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Night Agent Season 2’ Below:

Collider: “The Night Agent's action is exciting, and Basso seems to relish playing Peter as a millennial spy with the brutality of Jason Bourne and the humanity of Ethan Hunt. However, Season 2 also does an effective job of portraying Peter’s moral compass. He’ll do some rather questionable things to achieve the greater good, and while other spy shows might show the protagonist taking down bad guys without a second thought, Peter’s tactics are different.”

PureWow: “This season is explosive, thrilling, action-packed and filled with enough suspense that made me hold my breath on several occasions. I was especially happy to see that Peter (Gabriel Basso) and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) still have enough chemistry to heat up a sauna, and Peter's tough-as-nails new boss, Catherine (Amanda Warren), is a nice addition to the mix.”

CBR: “Shawn Ryan has always been brilliant about giving every threat and every warning a real, palpable representation, particularly in The Unit and The Chicago Code, and The Night Agent is some of his best storytelling in that respect.”

The Night Agent Season 2 also features Luciane Buchanan and Amanda Warren along with Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Teddy Sears, Brittany Snow and Arienne Mandi in pivotal roles.

