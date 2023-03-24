Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theatres on March 24, 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, it focuses on John Wick as he prepare to take his revenge on the high table. However, after release, John Wick: Chapter 4 leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Impresses for the Fourth Time in This High-Adrenaline Actioner with Masterful Stuntwork! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. John Wick 4: Director Chad Stahelski Shares About the ‘Special’ Moment on the Sets While Shooting for Keanu Reeves Starrer.

For the unversed, John Wick: Chapter 4 Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston and Donnie Yen as Caine. It also stars Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuiki Sanada, Laurence Fishburne and more. John Wick: Chapter 4 is playing in theatres right now.

