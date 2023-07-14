The Trial released on Disney+ Hotstar today (July 14). Since then, the series has been trending on Twitter. Starring Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan and more, the show is an official Hindi remake of American show The Good Wife. Having said that, as per early reviews, The Trial has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release on OTT platform, The Trial has got leaked online. The show is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. The Trial: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Kajol’s Disney+ Hotstar Series.

The Trial full series in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trial Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every series falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a film and these online leaks of popular shows need severe action.

Lastly, The Trial on Hotstar has in total eight episodes. Apart from the leads, the series also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait, Vijay Vikram Singh, Swayam Joshi among others in important roles.

