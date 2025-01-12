Thai rapper and singer Lalisa, or just Lisa, dropped a series of photos flaunting her hot and fit body in a tiny bikini. The 27-year-old member of BLACKPINK, one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, is currently enjoying her time off the stage and other professional commitments. Lisa shared a bunch of bikini pics on Instagram, giving major body goals. She wore a 30,000 Thai Baht (INR 75,000) Louis Vuitton or LV blurry monogram bikini that goes with her playful and young personality. Interestingly, the last couple of Lisa’s Instagram posts have been all about LV, which should not surprise fans as she is the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house. However, the reason why these posts have set the tongues wagging is that many are perceiving this act to be a “soft launch” of Lisa’s rumoured boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault. The 29-year-old is the son of Bernard Arnault, the founder and chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company. Lisa, in an earlier post, had shared a picture of a matching 'couple watch' with a mystery man, which many believe to be Frédéric Arnault!

BLACKPINK Lisa Shares Sultry Hot Bikini Pics

BLACKPINK Lisa in Louis Vuitton LV Monogram Self-Tie Bikini

Here's What Louis Vuitton LV Blurry Monogram Self-Tie Bikini Is Worth

Stunning Beauty!

Check BLACKPINK Lisa's Instagram Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Beautiful Lisa as She Enjoys Her Time in Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa With Her 'Mystery Man'

BLACKPINK's Lisa Instagram Post

