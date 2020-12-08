Unpaused is the upcoming anthology film that is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 18. These five short films helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj & DK have been set and shot during the unprecedented times. It stars Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher and Komal Chhabria. Unpaused Teaser: Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Deviah Restart Life in the New Normal and It Looks Relatable (Watch Video).

The makers have released the trailer of Unpaused and it promises to be ‘unfiltered, unexpected and unforgettable’. This lockdown-themed film highlights about ‘love, new beginnings, second chances and a glimmer of hope’. The trailer highlights how all the characters, from different walks of life and age groups, are trying to get adjusted to the new normalcy and how they are trying to deal things in life amid pandemic.

Watch Unpaused Trailer Below:

The trailer brings forth the stories of different people and how they move on when things look dim. For some it is the little things that brings joy in their lives, for some it is love and so on. This Amazon Prime Original featuring five short stories looks intriguing and promising!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).