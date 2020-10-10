Television's original Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay took to Instagram and made quite a revelation. The antagonist of Indian TV who is still admired by her fans shared a post on October 10 and expressed how she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Yep, you read that right. The beauty who is always active on social media had gone missing and now we know the reason. Urvashi did not make the coronavirus news public as she mentioned that she needed immense strength to fight the infection. However, the good news is that Dholakia is now COVID free. Urvashi Dholakia Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Television's Original Komolika.

In her long post, she started off by saying that the past 25 days have been tough for her and lastly she even thanked the almighty for giving her the strength to overcome the chaos. "It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God!," a part of her message read. Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva on Nach Baliye 9: From Love Story to Career Details and Profiles of The Couple Participating in Salman Khan's Dance Reality Show.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Urvashii Dholakia (@urvashiidholakia) on Oct 9, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Urvashi's life has been a roller-coaster ride. From being a single of two dashing kids to parting ways with Anuj Sachdeva, the actress has fought life battles bravely and how. Meanwhile, on Dholakia's latest Instagram post, even Ekta Kapoor dropped a heartful comment. As they, all's well that ends well. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).