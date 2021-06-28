No matter how many years pass by, Vivian Dsena will always be remembered as the hottest supernatural being on television. The actor who gained fame with Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, and went on to play the irresistible bad boy actor in Madhubala... Ek Ishq... Ek Junoon, has always managed to win hearts with his acting. The actor was last seen playing the role of a broad-minded accepting guy (his on-screen wife in his current show is a transgender) in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, for which he received a lot of praises. Vivian Dsena, Asia's Third Sexiest Man Says 'He Does Not See Himself As Sexy At All'.

Vivian has always been a favourite with the masses, especially the ladies), who tried to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts. The actor is active on social media and is often seen sharing photos and videos on the app. Apart from updating his fans about his life, the actor uses the platform to help people. He has been talking about Covid and trying to provide any kind of aid he can.

Last time on his birthday as well, he had made a humble request to all of his fans to donate the money that fans and well-wishers spend on his gifts to an organization named Maatrachaaya, in what we call a noble act. This was one of the sweetest gesture he did. The actor continues to win hearts and garner love from his fans. Vivian Dsena On Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Completing 8 Years: 'Madhubala Was The Highlight of My Career'.

Today marks Vivian's 33rd birthday and we decided to dig into his Instagram to find something cool. We figured out how the actor loves hats and to celebrate his birthday, we thought it would be best to feature his Insta pics in caps.Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Well, looking at Vivian Dsena's pictures is a treat. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

