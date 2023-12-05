In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan thinks about his feelings for Ruhi as Akshara inquires if he will marry Abhira. After thoughtful consideration, Armaan agrees, but Abhira, refusing the proposal, rushes to call the doctor for Akshara. Despite her declining health, Akshara suggests a unique way for Abhira to decide on the marriage—rock, paper, and scissors. However, as the mother-daughter’s game proceeds, Akshara's condition deteriorates, prompting Abhira to call the doctor again. Realising that her end is nearing, Akshara encourages Abhira to proceed with the marriage as she is left with the limited time. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 4, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Requests Armaan To Marry Abhira and Fulfil Her Last Wish!

As preparations for Armaan and Abhira's wedding kick off with the assistance of a registry lawyer and Mr. Kipling, the Poddar and Goenka families are seen celebrating Rohit and Ruhi's marriage on the other side at Goenka house. Amidst the festivities, Swarna attempts to pull Rohit's nose as per rituals, causing laughter and teasing among the Poddar siblings. However, the jovial atmosphere takes a serious turn when Surekha asks about Armaan, bringing a hush to the surroundings.

In the hospital, Armaan reflects on past events while preparing for his marriage with Abhira. Simultaneously, in Udaipur, Ruhi, recalling moments with Armaan, decides to make a phone call. Armaan, attempting to inform Ruhi about his marriage, is interrupted when a friend urges her to join Rohit at the Goenka House.

Ruhi nervously joins Rohit on the stage. Both the couples are seen exchanging garlands (Rohit-Ruhi at Goenkas and Armaan-Abhira at the hospital) in a parallel sequence. Akshara's health worsens. Episode ends!

