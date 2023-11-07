In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Abhira gets an unexpected call after noticing illuminated letters reading "ILU" with Led lights. Frustrated, she answers and scolds the caller, unaware that it's Armaan. She fears his resort booking might be canceled due to her rude behavior. After a heartfelt apology and explanation, Armaan agrees to confirm the booking, leaving Abhira relieved. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 5, 2023 Written Update: Heartbreaking Tragedy Strikes Akshara’s Life; Abhimanyu and Abhir Die in an Accident!

Akshara intervenes and apologises, and Abhira jokingly asks Armaan into saying the three magical words before confirming the booking. However, she hides the true reason for the misunderstanding from her mother. Later, Armaan expresses his irritation with the phone call, and Abhira and Akshara continue their bonding time, sharing a meal and expressing their love for each other.

Armaan heads to Mussoorie, while Abhira deals with resort bookings. A surprise occurs when the gas cylinders are delivered promptly, and the delivery person reveals that his brother, Yuvraj, spoke to Abhira the previous day, leading her to realise her mistaking him for an admirer. Episode ends!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).