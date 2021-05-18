Actor Zain Imam, slowly not steadily made his way into the hearts of the audience when he grabbed his debut role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. However, his big break came in when he played a negative role in Tashan-E-Ishq. The show gave him immense recognition and also won him his first award for a negative role. His second big role came in the form of Naamkaran where he was seen as a formidable police officer and that won him lots of accolades. Shrenu Parikh-Zain Imam’s Ek Brham Sarvagun Sampanna to Go on Air From THIS Date – Find Out.

And while we can go on and on about his professional choices, on the occasion of his birthday today (May 18), here are a few interesting tidbits that you must know about Zain Imam! Zain Iman Tests Negative For COVID-19, Reveals He Is Staying Home For Precautionary Measures (View Post).

Zain Imam is an Amity University MBA Graduate, but he did not find working under someone too much appealing.

He has quite the ad portfolio after having modeled for brands like McDowell's No.1, Aldo Group, Reebok, Garnier Men Lip Balm. He has also worked for Hike Messenger, Bikaji Rishtey Sweets, etc.

Zain Imam is an automobile lover and also has purchased a Triumph Bonneville Bobber motorbike.

Nina Dobrev and Jennifer Lawrence are his celebrity crushes and he desires to work with them both.

He has a huge sweet tooth and can consume anything and everything sweet.

The secret behind Zain's ripped physique is that he is a fitness freak and is into mixed martial arts to keep all that sugar in control. LatestLY wishes the dashing-looking lad a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

