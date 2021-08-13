Actors Govinda and Shakti Kapoor are all set to bring alive their characters Raja babu and Nandu from the 1994 film Raja Babu in an Independence Day special episode. The two will be seen reprising the iconic characters after 27 years for special episodes of the "Zee Comedy Show". Dance Deewane 3: Govinda Recalls How Saroj Khan Teach the Actor Romantic Steps During His Debut Film Ilzaam.

While 'Nandu' essayed by Shakti is seen in boxer shorts and a vest, Govinda as 'Raja Babu' can be seen in a kurta pyjama and a koti. Farah Khan, who judges the show, said: "It was an epic act, we all know that they are legends and seeing them perform such an act was a treat for everyone. Raveena Tandon and Govinda All Set for a Grand Reunion; Is the Nineties Superhit Jodi Making a Comeback Again? (View Post)

Watch The Promo Below:

It made us all laugh out loud." The show airs on Zee TV.

