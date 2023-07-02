A cluster of mysterious brain diseases has reportedly struck healthy adults in Canada. According to various news reports, the mystery cluster of brain disease in Canada is robbing healthy adults of the ability to walk and time. As per a report in the Daily Mail, the mysterious brain disease has reportedly struck down at least 200 people in a small province of Canada, thereby leaving doctors baffled. The report also stated that over 200 residents in Canada's New Brunswick have been affected by the dementia-like disorder which has caused vivid hallucinations, inability to talk or write, loss of memory and even physical paralysis among the adults. Experts said that the cases date back to 2015 and are among people aged 18 to 84. Monkeypox Outbreak: Canada Confirms 1,321 MPV Cases, 37 Hospitalisations As of September 9.

Mystery Cluster of Brain Disease Strike Adults in Canada

NEW 🚨 Mystery cluster of brain disease striking healthy adults in Canada robbing them of ability to talk, walk - Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 2, 2023

Mystery Brain Disease Robbing Adults of Ability To Talk and Walk

Mystery cluster of brain disease in Canada striking healthy adults https://t.co/wRbvmMMTqC via @MailOnline — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)