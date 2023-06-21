World Music Day honours music in all forms, as well as the influence it has had on society and human nature. World Music Day 2023 will be celebrated on June 21. As we celebrate the day, you should know that music is proven to have healing powers.

Nothing in the world can compare to when your favourite song starts playing because it instantly moves your body and mind. It transports you to a distant time and place, where you linger in the memory of events that have passed and individuals who are no longer there. Some of our favourite songs can uplift us from anxiety and depression and make a bad day seem suddenly better.

There are numerous reports and surveys that have been able to indicate the health and well-being benefits of music. One such significant report from the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) indicated that music may be able to improve brain function, reduce stress, and even help with the treatment of conditions like dementia, stroke, and Parkinson's disease. People of all ages should consider incorporating music into their lives to help enhance their quality of life and well-being, according to brain health experts assembled by the GCBH. More patients are turning to music therapy to relieve stress and speed recovery. Research in the field of medicine is now confirming the therapeutic value of music, which has been praised by thinkers like Aristotle, Pythagoras, and Pete Seeger. Asthma, autism, depression, and other conditions all use music as one of the significant elements of therapy.

AARP conducted a survey on the relationship between music and brain health, and the results about how music affects mental and emotional health were interesting. It was found that those who listened to music scored higher on mental health tests and had marginally lower levels of anxiety and depression than the general population. Happiness and cognitive solid function were associated with active musical involvement, including in people over 50. Adults who currently enjoy some music but had no early exposure to it score above average in terms of mental well-being.

69% of survey participants who regularly attended musical performances rated their brain health as 'excellent' or 'very good,' compared to 58% of participants who occasionally attended and 52% of participants who never did. 68% of those who said they were frequently exposed to music as kids rated their capacity to learn new things as 'excellent' or 'very good,' as opposed to 50% of those who were not.

