With the ongoing pandemic in collaboration with incessant rains, the city of Mumbai yet again faced dreadful collapses and landslides, challenging people each and every passing day. The recent horrific view of a building collapse in Dadar has left Mumbaikars numb and in a state of remorse once again. The incident is not the first one though, but its impact is disturbing and gives rise to plenty of questions. Is it the ageing structure or the faulty construction materials or lack of proper construction techniques? Let's give it a thought. Mumbai Rains: Portion of Building Collapses in Dadar.

A structural collapse generally occurs either due to implosion, i.e., interior weight-bearing structures losing their integrity and forcing the load to the exterior walls, or due to heavy explosion that is caused due to outward rush of force from any natural, mechanical or chemical activities in and around the structure. These phenomenon are default bugs, but what acts as viruses are the man-made alterations and negligence at the site during the construction of foundations mainly due to the cost-effectiveness factor. Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

In case the property is situated on swampy ground, especially coastal habitats, a stronger foundation is crucial as compared to the solid grounds like pile foundations which are primarily considered for building highrise structures. Cement, lime/quick lime, flyash, sludge and/or other stabilisers could be used by mixing into the soil at the time of construction to increase its structural load-bearing capacity. Mostly, timber piles are taken into consideration as their only disadvantage is rotting, i.e., under presence of oxygen and water and below the groundwater level, dissolved oxygen is lacking even though there is enough water. Hence, timber tends to last for a longer period below the groundwater level.

Under reamed piles are primarily preferred for black cotton soil especially found in the land of Maharashtra, which expands when it comes in contact with water and contracts when water is removed. Hence, they can be used for sandy soils where water tables are higher than other regions.

Micropiles can be a useful technique in creating foundations for a variety of project types, including highway, bridges and transmission tower projects. They are made up of steel with a diameter of 60 to 200 mm, capable of carrying heavy loads. They are especially productive at sites with restricted access or if the site belongs to environmental sensitive zones.

Disclaimer: The above article has been contributed by Altamash Khan, who is an Architecture Student from Mumbai, and carries his personal views.