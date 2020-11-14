New Delhi, November 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Ministers of his government would be leading the Laxmi Puja at Akshardham temple in the national capital this evening. The auspicious Diwali Pujan will begin in the temple at 7:39 pm. Kejriwal, in government advertisements and messages issued on social media, appealed the residents of Delhi to stay tuned with him for the puja via live streaming. Delhi's Pollution to Be at 4-Year Low Under Zero-Firecracker Scenario During Diwali 2020.

The event, being promoted by the AAP government as 'Delhi ki Diwali', will begin from 7:15 am onwards. The live streaming could be viewed via the embedded YouTube account of Delhi government, as shared below. The Diwali Pujan, however, will begin from 7:39 pm onwards. The CM has appealed the two crore residents of Delhi to join him for the special prayers.

Watch Live Streaming of Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple

Kejriwal had announced the Diwali Pujan event earlier this week, while appealing the residents of Diwali to observe a cracker-free and green Diwali. The two crore residents of the national capital will pray together for the pandemic to end, he had said.

"Namaskar, it is Diwali on November 14, Prabhu Shriram returned home after 14 years of exile. Come, let us 2 crore people of Delhi family do Diwali together this year," Kejriwal had said.

"The auspicious time of worship is at 7.39 minutes on the 14th. I will worship with all my ministers at Akshardham temple from 7.39 pm in the evening. Pooja will be telecast live. You also turn on your TV and worship with your family at the same time," he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the appeal earlier today, while wishing the people of national capital and the nation on the occassion of Diwali. "The two crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chant mantras at 7.39 PM today, that will be telecast live. Let us be a part of Delhi's Diwali," he tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).