Guwahati, July 9: The combined Entrance Exam i.e. the Assam CEE 2021 will be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on August 29. Students can apply online till August 2 on the official website, astu.ac.in. According to the official notification, the application forms will be available from July 14 to August 2. Meanwhile, the admit cards will be issued to the students 15 days before and up to the date of the exam. For online submission of the Application Form and other details, students are requested to visit the varsity website: www.astu.ac.in. Assam Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Govt Cancels Class 10, 12 State Board Exams Due to COVID-19 Situation.

The official notification stated that as authorized by the Govt. of Assam, The Combined Entrance Examination, 2021 (CEE-2021) shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam on August 29. Check Important Dates of Assam CEE 2021.

Assam CEE 2021: How To Apply Online

Visit astu.ac.in and click on CEE 2021 Online Form Fill- up link

Click on the Application Form Tab

Read the Instructions carefully before online form filling

Click on Next and fill-up the form and submit

Pay the examination fee of Rs 750. The payment can be done through online payment facility, which is available on the website

Take a printout of the Application Form for your personal record

CEE-2021 will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The examination will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) type and comprise of a single paper of 3 hours duration.

