Guwahati, March 27: The results of Assam Gunotsav 2025 is releasing today, March 27, on the website gunotsav2025.in. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will announce the results at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. During the event, he will recognise 11,594 schools that achieved an A+ grade in the 2024 Gunotsav assessment, highlighting the state’s progress in education quality.

The ceremony will also feature the distribution of tablets to 4,320 students under the Arohan Scheme, which aims to support talented students. Additionally, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification, acknowledging its commitment to quality education management. SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025 Out Shortly at sbi.co.in: When Is the Mains Exam Scheduled For? What Are the Next Steps After Prelims Results.

Gunotsav is an initiative by the Assam government to assess and enhance the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools. Schools are graded from A+ to D based on their performance in key learning parameters. The program identifies areas for improvement and ensures students meet grade-specific learning goals. NIFT Result 2025 Release Date on nift.ac.in: National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam Results Delayed, What We Know So Far.

How to Check Gunotsav Result 2025?

Visit the official website of Gunotsav Assam at gunotsav2025.in.

Click on the Gunotsav Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter the required login details (school code/credentials).

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Gunotsav has played a crucial role in improving education standards across Assam, ensuring better learning outcomes. For further updates, students and schools are advised to visit the official website regularly.

